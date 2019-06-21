Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €70.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DAI. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €58.67 ($68.23).

Shares of DAI opened at €49.37 ($57.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.47. Daimler has a 12-month low of €44.51 ($51.76) and a 12-month high of €61.39 ($71.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

