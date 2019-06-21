Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.65

Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ:DEST) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and traded as high as $1.27. Destination Maternity shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 18,901 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Destination Maternity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $16.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.29 million for the quarter. Destination Maternity had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 23.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Destination Maternity Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Destination Maternity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Destination Maternity by 100.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 287,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 143,790 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Destination Maternity by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 474,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 43,472 shares during the period. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST)

Destination Maternity Corporation designs and retails maternity apparel. As of August 4, 2018, the company operated 1,114 retail locations, including 480 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico under the Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity names; and 634 leased department locations in the United States and Puerto Rico.

