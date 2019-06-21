Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DK. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Delek US from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.24.

Get Delek US alerts:

DK stock opened at $39.86 on Monday. Delek US has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.06. Delek US had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Delek US will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

In other news, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 10,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $408,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Delek US by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 32,457 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Delek US by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Delek US by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 37,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Read More: Trade War

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.