Debut Diamonds (CNSX:DDI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Debut Diamonds Inc (CNSX:DDI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

Debut Diamonds Company Profile (CNSX:DDI)

Debut Diamonds Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It focuses on the exploration for diamond bearing kimberlite deposits in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario; and gold exploration south of Timmins Ontario.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Debut Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Debut Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.