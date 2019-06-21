Critical Review: Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) & Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Sangamo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sangamo Therapeutics $84.45 million 13.59 -$68.33 million ($0.70) -14.21

Precision BioSciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sangamo Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Precision BioSciences and Sangamo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sangamo Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25

Precision BioSciences currently has a consensus target price of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 60.78%. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.00%. Given Precision BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than Sangamo Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Sangamo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences N/A N/A N/A Sangamo Therapeutics -113.03% -24.67% -15.26%

Summary

Precision BioSciences beats Sangamo Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities. This segment develops PBCAR0191, is an allogeneic CAR T cell therapy targeting the tumor target CD19 for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and non-hodgkin lymphoma; and CD20, BCMA, and CLL-1, CAR T cell therapies targeting the tumor antigens. The Food segment develops food and nutrition products; and pre-breeding materials, a gene edited crop intermediate that could be integrated into breeding program and use in producing new crop varieties. The company has development and commercial license agreement with Shire Plc for research and development of individual T cell modifications; collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to co-develop a product candidate to cure chronic Hepatitis B infection. Precision BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation. Its therapeutic products which are in Phase I/II clinical trial include SB-525 for the treatment of hemophilia A; SB-FIX for the treatment of hemophilia B; ST-400 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia; and SB-318 for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I and SB-913 for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which are lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs). The company also develops ST-920, a gene therapy for fabry disease. It has collaboration and license agreements with Kite Pharma, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Bioverativ Inc., and Shire International GmbH, as well as license partnerships with Dow AgroSciences LLC, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Genentech, Inc., Open Monoclonal Technology, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

