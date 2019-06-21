Counterparty (XCP) Trading 22.4% Higher Over Last Week

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded up 75.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. In the last seven days, Counterparty has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for about $3.30 or 0.00033955 BTC on major exchanges including Zaif, Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Poloniex. Counterparty has a market cap of $8.64 million and approximately $1,398.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Counterparty

Counterparty (XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,628 coins. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io . The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Zaif, Poloniex and Tux Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

