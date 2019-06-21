Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CRVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.19.

NASDAQ CRVS opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.39 and a quick ratio of 12.39.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard A. Md Miller purchased 15,212 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $53,089.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leiv Lea purchased 15,500 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $55,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 40,267 shares of company stock valued at $140,522. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Puissance Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 304.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 207,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 156,346 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 75,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.