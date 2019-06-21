Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Update

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,178,800 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the April 30th total of 1,266,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.2 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRVS shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CRVS stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $3.36. 72,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,402. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.39 and a quick ratio of 12.39.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). As a group, research analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 9,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $31,044.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leiv Lea bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $55,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 40,267 shares of company stock valued at $140,522. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 170,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.