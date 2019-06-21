Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Up 4.8%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.95. 3,643 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 108,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Contango Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,413 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 35,093 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the period.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

