Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Up 4.8%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.95. 3,643 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 108,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Contango Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.
Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 million.
Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)
Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.
