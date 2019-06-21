Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Short Interest Update

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 161,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 111,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,175. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $212.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 22.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $30,454.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 7,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $92,708.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,237 shares of company stock worth $223,560. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 552.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. 53.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

