Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Short Interest Up 12.1% in May

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,865,200 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the April 15th total of 4,339,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE SBS traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 731,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,935. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Research analysts predict that Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2999 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 65.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 39,148 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 101,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.