Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their hold rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00.

“We are raising our price target by $3 to $68 to reflect CL’s fundamental progress to date, but maintain our Market Perform rating largely on valuation.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CL. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.87.

Shares of CL opened at $73.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.80. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $74.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 3,730.37% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Justin Skala sold 92,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $6,557,271.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 163,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,583,359.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $34,495.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,587.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,467,491 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 274,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 63,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 415,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $7,765,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

