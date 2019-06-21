Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) Short Interest Down 9.1% in May

Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,500 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the April 30th total of 264,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clearone during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearone by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clearone by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 19,107 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Clearone by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Clearone by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 30,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. 64,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 5.59. Clearone has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.90.

Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter. Clearone had a negative net margin of 63.26% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%.

Clearone Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

