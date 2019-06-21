Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 247,716 shares.The stock last traded at $11.88 and had previously closed at $11.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEM. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

