China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.55

China Gold International Resrcs Corp Ltd (TSE:CGG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as high as $1.60. China Gold International Resrcs shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 44,816 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $570.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.26.

China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$193.58 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that China Gold International Resrcs Corp Ltd will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, principally engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral reserves in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine that comprise a licensed area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrorkongka County in Tibet.

