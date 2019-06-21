Cherokee Inc (NASDAQ:CHKE) Major Shareholder Cove Street Capital, Llc Sells 70,200 Shares

Cherokee Inc (NASDAQ:CHKE) major shareholder Cove Street Capital, Llc sold 70,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $43,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cove Street Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Cove Street Capital, Llc sold 15,117 shares of Cherokee stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $10,733.07.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 15,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Cherokee Inc has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.97.

Cherokee (NASDAQ:CHKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Cherokee had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 49.15%. The company had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKE. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cherokee by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 341,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 25,506 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Cherokee by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,907,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 403,134 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cherokee by 41.2% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,909,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 1,140,150 shares during the period. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Cherokee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Cherokee Company Profile

Cherokee Inc markets, manages, and licenses fashion and lifestyle brands for apparel, footwear, home products, and accessories worldwide. It owns or licenses Cherokee, Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Hawk Signature, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Completely Me by Liz Lange, Flip Flop Shops, Everyday California, Carole Little, Sideout, Saint Tropez-West, Chorus Line, All That Jazz, Sideout Sport, and other brands.

