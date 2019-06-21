Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,352,500 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 7,965,300 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemours to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chemours from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

In other Chemours news, SVP Susan M. Kelliher purchased 6,500 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.06 per share, with a total value of $149,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Bell purchased 5,000 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 55,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,670. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,912,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $925,757,000 after purchasing an additional 479,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Chemours by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,119,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $714,617,000 after acquiring an additional 56,773 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in Chemours by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 9,696,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,624,000 after acquiring an additional 275,677 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Chemours by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,695,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $137,306,000 after acquiring an additional 613,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Chemours by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,146,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,784,000 after acquiring an additional 860,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.86. 3,445,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Chemours has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.55.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.30). Chemours had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Chemours’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemours will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 17.64%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

