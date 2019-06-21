Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank cut shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $43.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $52.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.93.

Shares of SCHW opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $55.84.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 56,280 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $2,604,075.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $191,010.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,576 shares of company stock valued at $38,416,671 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 30,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,541,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,062,000 after buying an additional 193,547 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 411,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,598,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

