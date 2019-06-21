Charles B. Mcdonald Sells 1,703 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.59, for a total transaction of $1,976,484.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,735.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CABO traded down $11.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,154.99. 91,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,792. Cable One Inc has a fifty-two week low of $704.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,192.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by ($1.32). Cable One had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $278.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 30.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 683.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $905.00 price target on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from $990.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,115.00 price target (up previously from $1,025.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,138.50.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.