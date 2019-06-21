Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) Major Shareholder Buys $662,226.00 in Stock

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc purchased 210,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $662,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Strategic Value Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Strategic Value Partners, Llc purchased 250,000 shares of Chaparral Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $1,112,500.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Strategic Value Partners, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of Chaparral Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $1,794,000.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Strategic Value Partners, Llc bought 1,092,553 shares of Chaparral Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $6,260,328.69.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Strategic Value Partners, Llc bought 836,798 shares of Chaparral Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $4,518,709.20.

NYSE CHAP opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. Chaparral Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Chaparral Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $49.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chaparral Energy Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHAP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Chaparral Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Chaparral Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Chaparral Energy during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Chaparral Energy during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chaparral Energy during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHAP. ValuEngine cut Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chaparral Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

