Centrality Price Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $35.94 million and $8,159.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality token can currently be bought for about $0.0445 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges including UEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last week, Centrality has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00383104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.49 or 0.02196163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001226 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000329 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00138565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00016706 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,268,621 tokens. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Centrality can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, UEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

