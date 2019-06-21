Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Short Interest Update

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,240,400 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 18,996,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 262,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 133,300 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,453,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,155,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 29,219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 16,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.82.

NASDAQ:CDEV traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $7.27. 94,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.15.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $214.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.