Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.72

Shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and traded as high as $6.60. Celestica shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 4,566 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC downgraded Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Celestica from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Beacon Securities downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Celestica by 10,347.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in Celestica by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

