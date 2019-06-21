CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) Short Interest Up 5.7% in May

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,453,300 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 8,944,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet raised CBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised CBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on CBS to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Get CBS alerts:

CBS stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,652,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22. CBS has a twelve month low of $41.38 and a twelve month high of $59.59.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. CBS had a return on equity of 66.79% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBS will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBS. Tech Square Trading LP purchased a new position in CBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in CBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in CBS by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 68,595 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in CBS by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,288 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in CBS by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,242,918 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $85,781,000 after purchasing an additional 472,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.