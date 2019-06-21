Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,649,600 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the April 30th total of 12,773,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,811,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,595,773,000 after buying an additional 534,451 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 24,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Bank of America set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.39.

NYSE:CAT traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,572,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Caterpillar has a one year low of $112.06 and a one year high of $159.37. The company has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.10. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

