Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.37. 189,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $41.72. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 390.60% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 17,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $694,046.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 45,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $1,683,576.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,752,431.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,251 shares of company stock worth $15,599,854. 9.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 125,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

