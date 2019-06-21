Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.06 and last traded at $45.24. Approximately 34,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 430,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.23.

Separately, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter. Carnival had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival plc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 18,569.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 77,808 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 314.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $2,000,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

