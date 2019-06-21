Carebit One Day Volume Reaches $222.00 (CARE)

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Carebit has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. One Carebit coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge. Carebit has a market capitalization of $39,782.00 and approximately $222.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005606 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006025 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Carebit Profile

Carebit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 134,015,808 coins and its circulating supply is 129,623,043 coins. The official website for Carebit is carebit.org . Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Carebit

Carebit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carebit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carebit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

