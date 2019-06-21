Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) SVP Sells $12,626.00 in Stock

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) SVP Norman Guadagno sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $12,626.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CARB opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Carbonite Inc has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $867.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. Carbonite had a positive return on equity of 21.93% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Carbonite’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carbonite Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum set a $43.00 target price on Carbonite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Northland Securities raised Carbonite from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on Carbonite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Carbonite in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 2,085.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

