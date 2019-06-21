Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) CEO Mohamad Ali Sells 7,199 Shares

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) CEO Mohamad Ali sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $95,818.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mohamad Ali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Mohamad Ali sold 4,000 shares of Carbonite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $94,000.00.

Shares of CARB stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. Carbonite Inc has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $867.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.18. Carbonite had a positive return on equity of 21.93% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carbonite Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Carbonite by 18.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 168,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 26,754 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carbonite in the first quarter worth about $2,191,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carbonite in the first quarter worth about $9,082,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carbonite in the first quarter worth about $4,426,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carbonite by 29.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 83,024 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARB shares. BidaskClub downgraded Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays started coverage on Carbonite in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carbonite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on Carbonite and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $43.00 price target on Carbonite and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carbonite currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.62.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

