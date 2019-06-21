Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) CEO Mohamad Ali Sells 7,199 Shares

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) CEO Mohamad Ali sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $95,818.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Mohamad Ali also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 31st, Mohamad Ali sold 4,000 shares of Carbonite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $94,000.00.
Shares of CARB stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. Carbonite Inc has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $867.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Carbonite by 18.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 168,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 26,754 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carbonite in the first quarter worth about $2,191,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carbonite in the first quarter worth about $9,082,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carbonite in the first quarter worth about $4,426,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carbonite by 29.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 83,024 shares during the last quarter.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARB shares. BidaskClub downgraded Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays started coverage on Carbonite in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carbonite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on Carbonite and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $43.00 price target on Carbonite and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carbonite currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.62.
About Carbonite
Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.
