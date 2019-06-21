CanonChain Market Capitalization Achieves $5.29 Million (CZR)

CanonChain (CURRENCY:CZR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, CanonChain has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One CanonChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and BCEX. CanonChain has a total market cap of $5.29 million and approximately $14,828.00 worth of CanonChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00382048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.90 or 0.02195572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009910 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001229 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000330 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00138608 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00016854 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000584 BTC.

About CanonChain

CanonChain’s total supply is 1,618,033,988 tokens and its circulating supply is 541,761,870 tokens. CanonChain’s official website is www.canonchain.com . CanonChain’s official Twitter account is @canonchain

CanonChain Token Trading

CanonChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanonChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanonChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CanonChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

