Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.34

Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and traded as high as $29.97. Canon shares last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 6,843 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Canon has an average rating of “Hold”.
The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canon by 46.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Canon by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 177.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Canon Company Profile (NYSE:CAJ)
Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.
