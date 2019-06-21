Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.34

Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and traded as high as $29.97. Canon shares last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 6,843 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Canon has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Canon had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canon Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canon by 46.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Canon by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 177.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

