Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 1862385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Cannara Biotech Company Profile (CNSX:LOVE)

Cannara Biotech Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company building the largest indoor cannabis cultivation facility in Quebec, a modern and secure 625,000 square foot facility. Leveraging Quebec’s low electricity costs, Cannara will produce high-grade indoor cannabis, specializing in derivative products and brands.

