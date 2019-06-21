Canfor (TSE:CFP) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Canfor (TSE:CFP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$14.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$11.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CFP. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.80.

Get Canfor alerts:

TSE CFP opened at C$10.85 on Tuesday. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$8.55 and a twelve month high of C$33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.37) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canfor will post 1.4999999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.