Cancom (ETR:COK) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $44.16

Cancom SE (ETR:COK) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and traded as low as $43.98. Cancom shares last traded at $44.04, with a volume of 82,565 shares trading hands.

COK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €47.71 ($55.48).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

