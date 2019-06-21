Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Shares Down 6.3%

Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) fell 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15. 194,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,475,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 423.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 190,707 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 154,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

About Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres of producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan and Payne, and Okfuskee Counties, in central Oklahoma; the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and Hutchinson County, Texas.

