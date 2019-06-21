Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.36

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and traded as high as $2.10. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 440,368 shares changing hands.

CFW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$2.60 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price target (down from C$6.50) on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.04.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.28 million and a PE ratio of -4.88.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$475.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$493.33 million. Analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services Ltd will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

