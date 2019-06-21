Bytom 24-Hour Volume Tops $52.47 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. Bytom has a total market cap of $183.95 million and approximately $52.47 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001806 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, ZB.COM, Neraex and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.89 or 0.01376684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000085 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012202 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001100 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00045798 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, LBank, CoinEx, RightBTC, Neraex, OKEx, HitBTC, BitMart, Gate.io, Cryptopia, OTCBTC, CoinTiger, BigONE, EXX, ZB.COM, Huobi, Bibox, Kucoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.