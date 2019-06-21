Bytecoin (BCN) Price Up 5.7% This Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coindeal, TradeOgre and Poloniex. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $187.48 million and $78,716.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.00 or 0.01087163 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009710 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006309 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000444 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Binance, OKEx, Crex24, cfinex, HitBTC, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, Coindeal and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

