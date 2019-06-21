Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.24

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.24 and traded as low as $39.19. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $39.33, with a volume of 5,971 shares trading hands.

BBU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $46.00 price objective on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 2.75%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 123,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 8,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

