Brokerages Set J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) Target Price at $4.45

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.45.

Several brokerages have commented on JILL. ValuEngine cut shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of J.Jill from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

NYSE:JILL traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.65. 688,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.36. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.35 million, a PE ratio of 2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.06.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). J.Jill had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Investors Ltd. Towerbrook purchased 170,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $290,159.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director P. Kelly Mooney purchased 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,106.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,398.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 536,739 shares of company stock worth $882,334 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JILL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in J.Jill in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in J.Jill in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in J.Jill in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 2,148.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in J.Jill in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

