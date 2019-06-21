Brokerages Set Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) PT at $662.89

Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 643.25 ($8.41).

GPOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 703 ($9.19) price target (down from GBX 745 ($9.73)) on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Great Portland Estates to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 616 ($8.05) to GBX 585 ($7.64) in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Shares of GPOR traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 698.40 ($9.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,342,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.84. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of GBX 647.40 ($8.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 777.60 ($10.16).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.70%.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.