Brokerages Set Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) Target Price at $58.40

Shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GVA. Goldman Sachs Group raised Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Granite Construction from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE:GVA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.27. 344,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,800. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The construction company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $619.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.46 million. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Granite Construction will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at about $616,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 722,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,194,000 after acquiring an additional 111,381 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 75,091 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 271,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after buying an additional 60,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

