Brokerages Set Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) PT at $12.26

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.26.

GOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.71. 542,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,096. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.36 and a beta of -0.39. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $17.81.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $851.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a … dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’s previous … dividend of $0.00.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

