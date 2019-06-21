Brokerages Anticipate Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Inphi reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inphi will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Inphi had a negative net margin of 30.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IPHI shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Inphi in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Inphi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Inphi in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Inphi stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,805. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 8.13. Inphi has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $51.83.

In other news, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $141,068.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,172.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diosdado P. Banatao sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $66,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,020 shares in the company, valued at $179,493. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,326 shares of company stock worth $3,111,201 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPHI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Inphi in the 1st quarter worth about $48,565,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Inphi by 265.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 515,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,545,000 after acquiring an additional 374,522 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Inphi by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 414,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 240,880 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Inphi in the 4th quarter worth about $5,552,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Inphi by 1,032.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 131,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 120,124 shares in the last quarter.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

