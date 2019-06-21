British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 2,750 ($35.93).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,860 ($63.50) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,010 ($52.40) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,836.25 ($50.13).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock opened at GBX 2,800 ($36.59) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion and a PE ratio of 10.64. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 1 year low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,265 ($55.73). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33.

In other British American Tobacco Plc Ads news, insider Jack Bowles sold 6,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,947 ($38.51), for a total transaction of £200,720.17 ($262,276.45). Insiders have sold a total of 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $22,732,147 in the last quarter.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

