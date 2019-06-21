British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from an equal rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised British American Tobacco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE BTI opened at $35.68 on Monday. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 153.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 50.1% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 141.7% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 6.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

