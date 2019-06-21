BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Short Interest Update

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 629,100 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the April 30th total of 703,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 288,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on BPMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on BP Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,192,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,239,000 after acquiring an additional 184,158 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,861,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,804,000 after purchasing an additional 519,400 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,534,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,621,000 after purchasing an additional 158,755 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,817,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,864 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 989,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 143,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.36. 263,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,393. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. BP Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 13.47 and a current ratio of 13.47.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.02 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 116.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

