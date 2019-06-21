Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,551,400 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 2,215,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other news, VP Laura S. Adams sold 780 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $51,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 929.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 6.24%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

