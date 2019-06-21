Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Short Interest Update

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,445,400 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the April 30th total of 1,316,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,960.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,072.70.

Get Booking alerts:

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,778.60, for a total value of $1,077,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,914. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 8.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,762,000 after buying an additional 76,561 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 174,390.7% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 621,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 620,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,996,000 after buying an additional 23,591 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Booking by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 540,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,352,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,351,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $19.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,880.67. 17,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,606.27 and a 52-week high of $2,152.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Booking will post 100.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.